All-round New Zealand down Pakistan by 79 runs to level series 1-1

Karachi [Pakistan], January 11 (ANI): Top knocks from Devon Conway and Kane Williamson and a fine performance from New Zealand bowlers guided visitors to a thumping 79-run win over Pakistan in the second ODI of three-match series at Karachi on Wednesday.

With this, the three-match series is now level at 1-1.

Chasing 262, the pace duo of Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson dismissed Fakhar Zaman (0) and Imam-ul-Haq (6) in the first four overs, reducing the hosts to 9/2.

After the first ten overs of mandatory powerplay, Pakistan was at 31/2, with fresh pair of skipper Babar Azam (16*) and Mohammed Rizwan (8*) unbeaten at the crease.

The duo brought up their fifty-run stand. However, their 55-run stand was broken by Mitchell Santner, dismissing Rizwan for 28 off 50 balls. Pakistan was 64/3 at this point.



Haris Sohail and Agha Salman kept the scoreboard ticking the scoreboard for a while. But Glenn Phillips changed the game once again by trapping Sohail lbw for 10 and running out for Salman for 25 off 22 balls. Half of Pakistan's batting was inside the pavilion for 124 runs.

Though skipper Babar Azam brought up his half-century, wickets kept falling at the other end. Pakistan was bundled out for 182 runs and lost the match by 79 runs. Azam top-scored for Pakistan with 79 off 114 balls.

Southee (2/33) and Ish Sodhi (2/38) were the pick of the bowlers for NZ. Lockie, Santner, Michael Bracewell and Glenn Phillips picked up a wicket each.

Earlier, electing to bat first, New Zealand was bundled out for 261 runs. Conway (101) and Kane Williamson (85) top-scored for Kiwis. Santner also played a handy knock of 37 runs down the order, but Kiwis struggled against spinner Mohammed Nawaz (4/38) and Naseem Shah (3/58).

Conway was crowned 'Man of the Match' for his century.

Brief Scores: Pakistan: 182 (Babar Azam 79, Mohammed Rizwan 28, Tim Southee 2/33) lost to New Zealand: 261 (Devon Conway 101, Kane Williamson 85, Mohammed Nawaz 4/38) (ANI)

