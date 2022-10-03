All-round Pakistan move to top spot after nine-wicket win over Bangladesh in Women's Asia Cup 2022

Sylhet [Bangladesh], October 3 (ANI): Tight bowling from Pakistan helped the side clinch another dominant nine-wicket win over Bangladesh during their Women's Asia Cup 2022 match at Sylhet on Monday.

With this victory, the Pakistan women's team is leading the table with four points and two wins in two matches. On the other hand, the Bangladesh women's team is in the third position with two points and one win in two games.

In the first innings, Bangladesh was restricted to 70/8 in their 20 overs, with Salma Khatun (24*) hitting most of her team's runs. Pacer Diana Baig (2/11) was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan. Pakistan chased down 71 comfortably, with Sidra Ameen top-scoring with 36* off 35 balls.

Chasing 71, Pakistan was off to a good start as openers Muneeba Ali and Sidra helped Pakistan reach 40/0 in six overs at the end of powerplay, with Muneeba (11*), Sidra (26*).



Khatun (1/27) managed to get the solitary wicket of Pakistan's inning, dismissing Muneeba for 14 off 19 balls. Sidra and captain Bismah Maroof (12*) guided Pakistan to a comfortable nine-wicket win in 12.2 overs.

Earlier, put to bat first by Pakistan, three top Bangladesh batters returned to the pavilion within a space of just three runs. Captain Nigar Sultana and Lata Mondal tried to stabilise the innings, but Nida Dar (2/19) trapped them for 17 and 12 respectively to reduce Bangladesh to 42/5.

Khatun (24*) was the only one left retaliating against Pakistan's brutal bowling attack. But she could not take her team to triple digits as Bangladesh was restricted to 70/8 in their 20 overs.

Besides Nida and Baig, Sadia Iqbal (1/10) and Omaima Sohail (1/4) also bowled well for Pakistan.

Sidra Ameen got the 'Player of the Match' award for her 36*. (ANI)

