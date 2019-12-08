All-rounder Shivam Dube scores maiden T20I half-century

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Dec 8 (ANI): Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube scored his maiden half-century in the shortest format of the game on Sunday.

Dube reached the 50-run mark in the 10th over of the ongoing second T20I against West Indies at the Greenfield International Stadium here.

The 26-year-old Mumbai player completed the half-century in 27 balls. In the ninth over, Dube hit three sixes to Kieron Pollard's over and scored 26 runs in the over.

After the end of 10 overs, India were at 93 with the loss of two wickets. His innings was studded with four sixes and three fours.

Dube came up in the order at number three after the dismissal of opener KL Rahul (11). He built a 32-run stand with Rohit Sharma (15) and then stitched a 41 runs partnership with skipper Virat Kohli.

Dube was caught at the cover by Shimron Hetmyer to spinner Hayden Walsh in the 11th over, reducing India to 97/3.

Earlier, Windies won the toss and decided to bowl first. India are leading the three-match series by 1-0 after winning the first T20I by six wickets in Hyderabad. (ANI)

