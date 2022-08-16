All-rounder Washington Sundar ruled out of India's ODI tour of Zimbabwe due to injury

Harare [Zimbabwe], August 16 (ANI): Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe due to injury, the Board of Control for Cricket announced on Tuesday.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Shahbaz Ahmed as the replacement for Washington Sundar in the series against Zimbabwe.

Sundar injured his shoulder while playing a County game in England.

India will play the first ODI against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on August 18.

KL Rahul will lead the side. Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan was supposed to lead the side touring Zimbabwe. But after KL Rahul has been cleared, the right-hander has been made the captain and Dhawan as his deputy.



Earlier on July 30, the Indian squad touring Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series was announced. Senior players like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah were not included in the squad.

Rahul Tripathi, who represents Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, was included in the ODI squad after his solid performance in the 2022 edition. In 14 games, he scored 413 runs at an average of 37.55 and hit three fifties. He was the second-highest run-getter for his side.

The coaching staff for India's tour of Zimbabwe, which consists of three ODIs, has been revealed. India legend and current head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) VVS Laxman will assume the role of the head coach for the tour of Zimbabwe.

Rahul Dravid has been given a break ahead of Asia Cup which commences on August 27. India's campaign begins with the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan on August 28.

India's batting coach Vikram Rathour and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey will be on a break, with Hrishikesh Kanitkar and Sairaj Bahutule filling in for them.

India squad for 3 ODIs: KL Rahul (captain) Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj and Deepak Chahar. (ANI)

