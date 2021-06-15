All Test matches to carry same points per win in 2021-23 WTC: ICC interim CEO Allardice

Southampton [UK], June 15 (ANI): The International Cricket Council's (ICC) interim CEO, Geoff Allardice said the governing body will going to "stick with the percentage-of-points-won method to rank teams" in the next cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC).

In the last cycle, the total points for each series were 120 and the system was changed to the percentage of points for ranking the teams due to the scheduled disruption following the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are going to stick with the percentage-of-points-won method to rank teams. When we looked at the first 12 months of the competition you had teams on a number of points, but it was all relative to how many series they had played," ICC quoted Allardice as saying.

"So one of the ways to compare teams on an ongoing basis is what proportion of the points that have been available in the matches they played have been actually won. And that percentage served us well in the second half of the Championship," he added.

Allardice pointed out that same points will be available for each game and teams will be judged on the percentage of those points it wins rather than "total points."

"The other thing is if we are using the percentage of points won we can put a standardised number of points per Test match," said Allardice

"So it doesn't matter if it is a two-Test series or a five-Test series, the same number of points will be available for each match that's played, but every team would be judged on the percentage of those points it wins, not on total," he added.



The winners of the much-awaited WTC final between India and New Zealand will take home a purse of USD 1.6 million along with the ICC Test Championship Mace.

The losing team will get USD 800,000 for finishing second in the nine-team competition, which was played over a near two-year cycle, adding context to Test cricket and to crown the first official world champions in the longest format of the game.

The prize money for the team finishing third in the ICC World Test Championship Standings is USD 450,000. The team fourth on the table will be awarded USD 350,000, the one that finishes fifth gets USD 200,000 while the remaining four teams will get USD 100,000 each. (ANI)













