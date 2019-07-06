Virat Kohli with Harry Kane (Photo/Harry Kane Twitter)
Virat Kohli with Harry Kane (Photo/Harry Kane Twitter)

All the best for World Cup except match v England: Harry Kane tells Virat Kohli

ANI | Updated: Jul 05, 2019 17:13 IST

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): English footballer Harry Kane on Friday wished good luck to India captain Virat Kohli for the remainder of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup except for the match against England.
Kane in a tweet shared a video wherein he can be seen spending time with Kohli at the Home of Cricket, Lord's. The football, however, cautioned India if they play against England.
"Brilliant spending time with @imVkohli at Lord's recently. Wish him all the best for the rest of the World Cup except if they play England!" Kane tweeted.

Kohli replied to Kane's post, saying, "Was fun catching up with you Harry. Cheers and thank you for your wishes."

The video begins with Kane's tweet when he hailed Kohli against Australia during the World T20 in 2016. The English footballer had written, "Virat Kohli is some player! In the high pressure situations shows what type of player you are and he does it time and time again! #IndvAus."
The two sportsmen then engage in a fun banter as Kane asks Kohli "do you like football?" To which the India captain said, "I love football. That's what we were talking about the other day. Every cricket team plays football for warm ups."
Kohli then adds humour to the conversation and asks, "I bet none of the football teams ever try cricket," to which Kane agrees. Both the athletes then play cricket as they bowl each other. The India captain signs off, saying, "He's much better at cricket than I am at football."
India lost to England in the latter's must-win match in the league fixture on June 30. England posted a mighty target of 338 after electing to bat first. India fell 31 runs short. Both the teams have booked their seats in the semi-finals.
England played its last league match against New Zealand and came out victorious by 119 runs. While India will meet Sri Lanka on July 6 in its final league game. (ANI)

