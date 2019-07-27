Australia former skipper Allan Border
Australia former skipper Allan Border

Allan Border turns 64 today

ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2019 19:41 IST

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Birthday wishes poured in for Australia's 1987 World Cup-winning captain Allan Robert Border as he turns 64 on Saturday.
On this day in 1955 Border was born, who later became the first Australian batsman to score 10,000 Test runs. He is the second highest-scorer for Australia in test cricket till now, only behind Ricky Ponting.
"He was the first Australian to 10,000 Test runs and one of his country's finest ever captains, leading them from a low ebb to being one of the best sides the game has known. Happy birthday, Allan Border," ICC tweeted.

In 156 test matches, Border amassed 11,174 runs with a high score of 205 runs. He scored 30 tons and 102 half-centuries in his entire cricketing career.
English club Essex Cricket took to Twitter and wished Border happy birthday, "Happy Birthday to former Essex man Allan Border, who turns 64 today! The ex Australia Captain played for Essex between 1986 and 1988, scoring 2,778 runs at an average of 53.42! Have a great day Allan."

The 64-year-old Border featured in 273 ODIs for Australia and scored 6,524 runs. Border lead the side which won the first World Cup for Australia in 1987. This was the first time that the World Cup happened outside England in India and Pakistan between October 8 to November 8.
In the final of the tournament, Australia defeated England by seven runs at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Border played an inning of 31 runs in that game. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 19:32 IST

IOA president writes to Kiren Rijiju, urging to boycott CWG Games 2022

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra has written to Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju, urging him to boycott the Common Wealth Games (CWG) 2022 in the UK due to the exclusion of shooting.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 18:25 IST

Bangladesh fined for slow over-rate against Sri Lanka in first ODI

Dubai [UAE], July 27 (ANI): Bangladesh team has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate against Sri Lanka in the first ODI in Colombo on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 18:16 IST

Curran, Leach improve ranking after one-off Test

Dubai [UAE], July 27 (ANI): After winning the one-off Test against Ireland at Lord's on Friday, England players Sam Curran and Jack Leach have significantly improved in the ICC Test Player Rankings.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 18:04 IST

On this day in 1990, Graham Gooch scored 333 runs

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): It is been 29 years since Graham Gooch scored 333 runs not out against India at the Lord's.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 17:43 IST

Khelo India: Guwahati will host 3rd edition

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday announced the schedule of the third edition of 'Khelo India'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 17:36 IST

Birthday wishes pour in as Jonty Rhodes turns 50

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Birthday wishes poured in for former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes as the greatest fielder of all time turned 50 on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 16:31 IST

Ashes: Jofra Archer receives maiden Test call-up

London [UK], July 27 (ANI): Fast bowler Jofra Archer on Saturday received maiden Test call-up as England named a 14-man squad for the first Ashes match, beginning August 1 at Edgbaston.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 14:22 IST

Sergio Ramos dejected after 7-3 defeat against Atletico Madrid

Leeds [UK], July 27 (ANI): After witnessing a 7-3 defeat against Atletico Madrid on Saturday, Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos admitted he is frustrated with the 'very poor result' and urged players to work hard to reach levels they aspire to.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 14:06 IST

Smashed records yet Meg Lanning wants more

Melbourne [Australia], July 27 (ANI): Even after hitting the highest individual score ever in a women's T20 International, Australia's destructive batter Meg Lanning doesn't seem to be satisfied. She laughingly said she tried to hit the final delivery of the inning for a 12 during her team's first T20

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 13:20 IST

We've got to bowl at the top of our game: Aussie pacer James Pattinson

Melbourne [Australia], July 27 (ANI): Ahead of the Ashes series, Australian pacer James Pattinson has said his team has to be on the top of their game to challenge English batsmen.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 13:00 IST

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots sign Mohammad Hafeez for upcoming CPLT20

Saint Kitts [West Indies], July 27 (ANI): Carribean Premier League (CPL) side St Kitts and Navis Patriots have signed Pakistan's all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 12:58 IST

Amir's decision to retire from Test cricket 'bit surprising': Wasim Akram

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Former Pakistan bowler Wasim Akram has labelled Mohammad Amir's decision to retire from Test cricket as 'bit surprising'.

Read More
iocl