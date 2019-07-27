Allan Border turns 64 today

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Birthday wishes poured in for Australia's 1987 World Cup-winning captain Allan Robert Border as he turns 64 on Saturday.

On this day in 1955 Border was born, who later became the first Australian batsman to score 10,000 Test runs. He is the second highest-scorer for Australia in test cricket till now, only behind Ricky Ponting.

"He was the first Australian to 10,000 Test runs and one of his country's finest ever captains, leading them from a low ebb to being one of the best sides the game has known. Happy birthday, Allan Border," ICC tweeted.



In 156 test matches, Border amassed 11,174 runs with a high score of 205 runs. He scored 30 tons and 102 half-centuries in his entire cricketing career.

English club Essex Cricket took to Twitter and wished Border happy birthday, "Happy Birthday to former Essex man Allan Border, who turns 64 today! The ex Australia Captain played for Essex between 1986 and 1988, scoring 2,778 runs at an average of 53.42! Have a great day Allan."



The 64-year-old Border featured in 273 ODIs for Australia and scored 6,524 runs. Border lead the side which won the first World Cup for Australia in 1987. This was the first time that the World Cup happened outside England in India and Pakistan between October 8 to November 8.

In the final of the tournament, Australia defeated England by seven runs at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Border played an inning of 31 runs in that game. (ANI)

