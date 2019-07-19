Former South Africa fast bowler Allan Donald (Photo/ICC Twitter)
Allan Donald inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 09:39 IST

Dubai [UAE], July 19 (ANI): Former South Africa fast bowler Allan Donald has been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.
ICC announced three inductees yesterday- former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and former Australia fast bowler Cathryn Fitzpatrick being the other two.
Known as the 'White Lightening', Donald was South Africa's fastest bowler ever and finished with 330 Test and 272 ODI wickets. He is one of the players credited with South Africa's success in the game after their return to international cricket in 1991.
"The biggest shock when you open an e-mail like that - it says congratulations Allan Donald, you have been inducted in the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame! It hits you, it hits you quite hard because it is a prestigious award and something that you can't take lightly. I thank the ICC for the huge honour," Donald said.
"It all immediately takes you back to where you started. The reflection is of such a nature that everything that you have done in your career since you were a little boy starts to creep into your head. There are so many people to thank who have influenced my life - as mentors, as coaches."
"If I start with Free State cricket back in the day, then the legendary Hansie Cronje's dad Ewie Cronje, helped me through school and college cricket and then there was my uncle Des Donald who was very hard on me. Bob Woolmer was a mentor, we clicked in international cricket and he showed me the road to success," he added.
Donald played 72 Tests for South Africa, taking 330 wickets at 22.25 apiece, and featured in 164 ODIs, picking up 272 wickets at 21.78 apiece. Currently, he is the fourth-leading wicket-taker in Test cricket for South Africa.
He was the first South African to take 300 Test wickets and 200 ODI wickets. He had spent 596 days as the number one ranked Test bowler during the 1998-1999 season. He also peaked at number two in the ICC ODI bowling rankings. (ANI)

