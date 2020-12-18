Allsopp to lead community cricket at Cricket Australia

Melbourne [Australia], December 18 (ANI): Cricket Australian Capital Territory (ACT) CEO James Allsopp has been appointed to the role of Executive General Manager, Community Cricket at Cricket Australia.

James will take up the role in late March following Belinda Clark's departure last month. During his time at Cricket ACT, James supported the community cricket team in the development of Cricket ACT's junior growth strategy, resulting in junior registered teams increasing by 12 per cent.

That also featured an 85 per cent increase in junior girls registered teams in 2020/21, with James showing his passion for developing the game through guiding and steering the local community cricket's development of the female development plan which has leveraged the success of the women's T20 World Cup.



Previously, James has come from a long history in cricket as a player for thirteen years at Bankstown, followed by stints as a coach, most notably with the ACT Meteors. He also spent five years in the education system where he was Head of PDHPE and Deputy Principal.



"We are thrilled to be welcoming James to Cricket Australia where he takes on the incredibly important role as EGM of Community Cricket. James leaves Cricket ACT in a strong position evident by the growth in commercial partners, the exemplary delivery of W/BBL and international cricket in Canberra," Cricket Australia Interim CEO, Nick Hockley, said in a statement.



"The significant investment into Cricket ACT pathways will ensure they continue to be a talent nursery for Australian Cricket as well as the sustainable investment in infrastructure to support the growth of cricket within the ACT and surrounding region." (ANI)

