Altered points system gives every team chance to make the finals, says ICC General Manager Allardice

Dubai [UAE], November 19 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) General Manager of Cricket Operations Geoff Allardice has explained why the World Test Championship (WTC) points system was amended.

The apex body of cricket has altered the points system for WTC due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The World Test Championship table will now be revised to rank teams based on the percentage of points earned from the series played, meaning teams will be ranked in order of percentage of points earned.

"Number of series that were to be played under WTC has been postponed and it does not look like they will be finished before the end of competition window which is the end of March 2021," said Allardice said in a video posted on ICC's Online Media Zone.

"We decided to make a change based on the matches that teams actually play and the percentage of points they win from those matches. The final is scheduled for June 2021 in the UK. The finishing points will now be determined by the percentage of points each team wins from the matches they actually play and that is to adjust for the teams that may not play all their matches by the end of the competition," he added.



Allardice said the new rules give a lot more chance to every team to make it through the finals.

"Teams will earn like they have done right up to now, but they will be divided by the maximum number of points available from the matches they actually play so it will be expressed as a percentage and it will be used to determine the finishing the positions," said Allardice

"It would not affect the way the matches are played, it gives a lot more chance to every team to make the finals, we have an exciting six months ahead coming up in the WTC. There are five or six teams who are in contention of making the finals of WTC," he added.

India was the leading the points table but with new rules, Australia has toppled the Virat Kohli-led side as Tim Paine-led side has 82.22 per cent points while India have 75.00 per cent points.

England are in the third position with 60.83 per cent points while New Zealand are at fourth in the table. (ANI)

