Always believed appreciation amplifies performance: Sachin Tendulkar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Friday said that players need appreciation to go out and perform well and if there is no appreciation, it is not the right environment for any athlete.

"I have always believed that appreciation amplifies performance because if there is no appreciation, then it is not the right environment for any athlete to go out and express himself," Sachin Tendulkar said at an event in Mumbai.

Sachin exploded into the global cricket scene as a teenager during a tour of Pakistan in 1989 and became a cricket sensation.



It was not just the runs he scored. It was the manner in which he scored them - with matchless flair, scoring 100 international hundreds in the process.

The legendary batter has the most number of runs in the longest format of the game. Along the way, Tendulkar scored 51 Test centuries, the most by any player.

Apart from Test cricket, Sachin has created numerous records in the ODI format as well. He stands at the top of the list of most runs in ODI. His 18,426 runs includes 49 tons and 96 half-centuries.

During his long career, the former batter represented India in six World Cups. He was also a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad. He was also the first batsman to score a double ton in the 50-over format.

On April 24, Sachin will be 50 and to mark the special occasion, a book Sachin@50 will be released. (ANI)

