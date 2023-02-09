Always imagined experiencing auction process: Jemimah Rodrigues

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], February 9 (ANI): Jemimah Rodrigues, a key pillar of the Indian women's cricket set-up, would be one of the most sought-after names during the auction of the inaugural WPL next week. One of the finest gen-next talents, Jemimah, spoke about her early days in Mumbai, the struggles and excitement ahead of the maiden WPL.

Jemimah, who made her international debut in 2018 across ODIs and T20Is threw light on how she took up the sport simply for the love of it, without even knowing that women's cricket existed.

"I just loved playing cricket and all I wanted to do was that. So, wherever we would get players, you know - a lot of times we didn't have grounds at that time - especially for a girl playing cricket in India was pretty odd at that time. Would not say it's not happening. But I personally and my dad, who was my coach, he also didn't know that women's cricket existed. I just played for the pure joy of playing cricket, " said India cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues while speaking to JioCinema



She also spoke about her idol and that growing up, especially as a Mumbaikar, there could be only one. "So, growing up, being a Mumbaikar, there is only one name that comes out, Sachin Tendulkar. I mean, it is a crime if I say another name. But no, I think growing up he was the one because I remember everyone saying the moment Sachin Tendulkar used to get out, the TV was turned off. It was a similar thing in my house."

Jemimah, who has represented the country in 75 WT20Is and has scored 1,575 runs at an average of close to 30, will be a player to watch out for, at the auction on 13th February.

She also discussed how they have always been excited about the whole auction process and have always imagined the experience. "We have always watched the men's IPL and how the auctions are going to be. I was already glued to it and it is very exciting."

"So, we always imagine what it would be like for us to experience that kind of a moment and have not experienced that yet because it has not yet happened. But when it happens, I'm sure it's going to be special because it's the first edition of the WPL." (ANI)

