Always thought it is round the corner: RR captain Sanju Samson on Yashasvi Jaiswal's ton

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson said he was not surprised that RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a century as the left-hander was showing signs of getting a big one.

A maiden century was not enough as Yashasvi Jaiswal's heroics couldn't stop Rajasthan Royals from losing to Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 1000th Indian Premier League match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Rajasthan Royals suffered a six-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2023 match here at Wankhede Stadium.

Jaiswal was undoubtedly the star of the evening and meant business from the opening over, taking Cameron Green to the stands in the fourth ball.



His innings oozed class as he craved out space where none existed and hammered in some mean shots to bring up his first-ever century in the IPL. His innings was laced with 16 boundaries and eight maximums as the young Royal single-handedly took his side to a handsome total.

"Unluckily, Jaiswal ended up on the wrong side but very happy for him personally. I was expecting something special from Jaiswal. He scored 70-odd in the last game we always thought it (hundred) is round the corner," Samson said in a post-match presentation.

With 17 needed off the last over, RR captain Samson tossed the ball to Jason Holder but it all finished very quickly. Tim David started off in a brilliant fashion as he cracked a flat six over long off, off the first ball. He sent the ball flying even far off the next ball as he plundered a full toss over deep mid-wicket and way into the stands. The next one flew in the same direction as David thrashed it out of the park to win it for MI with 6, 6, 6 to spark wild celebrations. He remained not out on 45 off 14 balls while Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 29 off 21.

RR captain admitted that Tim David did 'special' things to get MI over the finish line.

"In the time-out the way Surya was going, we were talking about fighting it out. David did something very special. It was kind of getting wet. It was not too wet and we were taking our time to wipe the ball. We had the experience of bowling in these conditions," Samson added. (ANI)

