Australian batter Alyssa Healy
Australian batter Alyssa Healy

Alyssa Healy happy with Australia's young talent pool

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:53 IST

Dubai [UAE], Oct 1 (ANI): Australian wicket-keeper batter Alyssa Healy has expressed her satisfaction over the young talent that the team from down under possesses.
Australia thrashed Sri Lanka in the second T20I by nine wickets. The bowlers were exceptional during the game and took wickets at regular intervals to restrict Sri Lanka for 84/8.
Nicola Carey and Eris Burns, who were included as the replacements in the side, put up a wonderful display, showcasing the strength of Australia's bench.
"I think every single person in this squad can contribute at any point in time. There's probably another eight or nine players that are outside this group putting their hand up and wanting selection for that T20 World Cup, so it's great to see that we've got the depth and the talent there that they can come out and perform when need be," the ICC quoted Healy as saying.
Carey, who was playing her second T20I, picked up a wicket and gave away just nine runs in the second T20I against Sri Lanka.
"She's been really good in that T20 format for a long period, especially in the WBBL. For her to get a crack tonight in the Aussie colors - she did herself no harm in putting her hand up for next game if Delissa Kimmince is not fit," Healy said.
Australia will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the third T20I on Wednesday. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:57 IST

Kevin De Bruyne ruled out of Dinamo Zagreb clash due to groin injury

Manchester [UK], Oct 1 (ANI): Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne will miss the club's upcoming clash against Dinamo Zagreb due to groin injury.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:34 IST

India secure 2-1 victory over Belgium

Antwerp [Belgium], Oct 1 (ANI): The Indian Men's hockey team registered a 2-1 victory over Belgium here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:19 IST

Yeddyurappa and PV Sindhu inaugurate Yuva Dasara sports event

Mysore (Karnataka) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa and Indian badminton star PV Sindhu inaugurated Yuva Dasara sports event here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:32 IST

Pankaj Advani says achievements of all athletes should be...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): India's leading cueist Pankaj Advani on Tuesday said that if the country calls itself a 'sporting nation' then it needs to celebrate the achievements of all the athletes equally.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:24 IST

Jurgen Klopp uncertain of Joel Matip's availability for Red Bull...

Liverpool [UK], Oct 1 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is uncertain over Joel Matip's participation in the club's clash against Red Bull Salzburg.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:20 IST

Juventus announce squad for Bayer clash

Turin [Italy], Oct 1 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against Bayer, Juventus on Tuesday announced their 19-man squad.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 17:37 IST

Still more room for improvement, says Nathan Lyon

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 1 (ANI): Despite taking 20 wickets in the recently concluded Ashes 2019, Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon believes that he still has a lot of room for improvement.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:27 IST

Middlesex Cricket signs Miguel Cummins for three years

London [UK], Oct 1 (ANI): County team from England, Middlesex Cricket, on Monday signed Windies seamer Miguel Cummins for three years.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 15:38 IST

Facing Keshav Maharaj will be challenging for Indian batsmen :...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): As India and South Africa get ready to face each other in the three-match Test series, Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis believes that facing Keshav Maharaj on a turning track will be challenging for Indian batsmen.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 14:56 IST

Kumar Sangakkara takes charge as MCC President

London [UK], Oct 1 (ANI): Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara on Tuesday took charge as the President of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 13:47 IST

Hockey India announces squad for Sultan of Johor Cup

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Hockey India on Monday announced an 18-member Junior Men's squad for the upcoming 9th Sultan of Johor Cup.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 13:44 IST

CPL to host Women's T10 matches

Dubai [UAE], Oct 1 (ANI): Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the Government of Trinidad and Tobago in collaboration with Cricket West Indies will be hosting two women's T10 matches ahead of the Men's semi-final and final.

Read More
iocl