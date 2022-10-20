Alyssa Healy named Australia women's team vice-captain across all formats

Canberra [Australia], October 20 (ANI): Australia's women's cricket team made changes to their personnel after appointing Alyssa Healy as the new vice-captain while also roping in two assistant coaches on Thursday.

Along with head coach Shelley Nitschke, Australia now has two new assistant coaches in Dan Marsh and Scott Prestwidge. This comes as the top-ranked team in the world goes through a period of transition.

Healy may find herself heading Australia in Meg Lanning's absence for their next campaigns, which include a five-game T20I tour of India in December, home ODI and T20I matches against Pakistan in January, and the 2023 T20 World Cup in South Africa in February.

"We're delighted that Alyssa has agreed to take on the role of vice-captain and look forward to the contribution she can make in tandem with Meg. Alyssa is an outstanding leader on and off the field and brings a wealth of experience to the role. We have great confidence in Alyssa, Meg and Shelley leading the team during an exciting 12-month period that will see the team defend its T20 World Cup title and look to retain the Ashes on English soil," said Shawn Flegler, Head of Performance, Women's Cricket and National Selector as quoted by Cricket Australia.

The most recent time the 32-year-old wicketkeeper-batter filled in as vice captain was during Australia's multi-format series against India in 2021, when Haynes was out with a hamstring injury.



Healy was the Sydney Sixers vice-captain for the first seven WBBL seasons and has led New South Wales in domestic one-day cricket since 2018.

"It's a privilege to have been offered the vice-captaincy of any Australian team, let alone one that's tasted as much success as this one. Rach played a key role in supporting Meg as well as driving the values and culture of the team and while she leaves big shoes to fill, I'm looking forward to helping lead this side alongside Meg and Shell," Healy said.

Marsh and Prestwidge take the place of Nitschke, who was promoted to the top position when Matthew Mott became the head coach of England's men's white-ball teams, and previous assistant Ben Sawyer, who left to coach New Zealand's women's team in May.

Marsh, who served as a temporary assistant coach during the August Commonwealth Games, will be in charge of Australia's spin bowling squad, and Prestwidge will take over Sawyer's responsibilities for the fast bowlers.

Both coaches have a long history in the women's game; Marsh is currently the head coach of the Hobart Hurricanes and Tasmania, and Prestwidge spent eight seasons as the assistant coach of the Brisbane Heat in addition to his assistant position with the Queensland Fire. They have both previously worked with the Australia and Australia A teams. (ANI)

