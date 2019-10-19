Amanda Wellington's boyfriend proposes her after match victory

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Amanda Wellington on Saturday was left speechless as her boyfriend Tayler proposed her soon after her team -- Adelaide Strikers Women -- registered a victory in the ongoing Women's Big Bash League.

Adelaide Strikers Women registered a six-wicket victory over Melbourne Renegades Women and during the post-match celebrations, Wellington's boyfriend proposed the bowler in front of the entire team.

Adelaide Strikers Women took to Twitter and shared a video while captioning it as: "So, this just happened!!! Congrats @amandajadew and Tayler! #BlueEnergy #WBBL05."



Sophie Devine played an unbeaten knock of 72 runs to help her team chase a decent target of 118 runs. (ANI)