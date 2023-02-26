Amarjit Singh Mehta unanimously elected as president of Punjab Cricket Association

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 25 (ANI): Amarjit Singh Mehta was unanimously elected as the President while Preet Mohinder Singh Banga, aka Vicky Banga was appointed as the vice-president of Punjab Cricket Association (PCA).

The election was held on Saturday.

"Amarjit Singh Mehta was unanimously appointed president and Preet Mohinder Singh Banga well known as Vicky Banga in the cricketing world has been appointed as Vice President of Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), Mohali," said a statement from PCA.



Sunil Gupta, who is the vice-chairman of the Economic Policy and Planning Board, Punjab, has been elected to the position of Treasurer with the association in order to "bring total transparency to the finances of PCA".

Gupta is a chartered accountant and a former director of Canara Bank as well.

The PCA aims to complete the new stadium being made in New Chandigarh in order to host some matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup, which will be held from October-November this year in India. (ANI)

