Amazing debut for Abrar, many congratulations to him: England skipper Stokes after 26-run win over Pakistan

Multan [Pakistan], December 12 (ANI): After his side's 26-run win over Pakistan in the second Test, England captain Ben Stokes lauded Pakistan's spinner Abrar Ahmed for his performance in his debut Test.

Abrar scalped seven English wickets in the first innings.

Pacer Mark Wood, spinner Jack Leach and batter Harry Brook were the stars for England as they overcame resistance by Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Nawaz to defeat Pakistan by 26 runs in the second Test at Multan to clinch the three-match series 2-0.

"Obviously different conditions and differently played games but fantastic to be a part of both the games. We had a look at the wicket and it was tricky against slow bowling, but as the game progressed the cracks opened up and our seamers came into the game (on the surface). The way in which Jimmy and Robbo (Robinson) bowled in the series and our spinners as well, they are going to deliver more often than not (referring to him not bowling). Amazing debut for Abrar and many congratulations to him. He took 7 wickets but we were still scoring runs against him. I just look around and look at my options and see who gives me the best opportunity to pick wickets," said Stokes in a post-match presentation.

Opting to bat first, England were blown away by the debutant spinner Abrar Ahmed (7/114). Ben Duckett (63) and Ollie Pope (60) scored fifties to take England to a respectable total.



In their first innings, Pakistan was bundled out for just 202 runs. Babar Azam (75) and Saud Shakeel (63) scored fluent half-centuries to steer the hosts beyond the 200-run mark. Pakistan's lower order failed to put up a fight against the English side. Spinner Jack Leach (4/98) was the pick of the bowlers. Mark Wood, Joe Root also took two wickets. James Anderson and Ollie Robinson took a wicket each. England had a 79-run lead in the match at this point.

In their second innings, Harry Brook (108) and Duckett (79) served as the driving force behind the 354-run lead. Abrar continued his dream debut, taking 4/120. Zahid Mahmood (3/52) also delivered a tight spell.

Chasing 355, Pakistan had an opening partnership of 66 runs between Abdullah Shafique (45) and Mohammad Rizwan (30). A 108-run stand for the fourth wicket developed between Saud Shakeel and Imam-ul-Haq (60), which was broken by Leach.

An 80-run stand for the sixth wicket between Shakeel and Nawaz put Pakistan in strong contention for the match. But pacer Wood dismissed them for 45 and 94 respectively.

Agha Salman (20*) and Abrar Ahmed (17) tried to fight back, but the hosts were bundled out for 328 runs and lost the match by 26 runs and lost the series by 2-0.

Wood (4/65) was the standout bowler for England. Robinson and Anderson took two wickets. Leach and Root took a wicket each too.

Brief Scores: Pakistan: 202 and 328 (Saud Shakeel 94, Imam-ul-Haq 60, Mark Wood 4/65) lost to England: 281 and 275 (Harry Brook 108, Ben Duckett 79, Abrar Ahmed 4/120) by 26 runs. (ANI)

