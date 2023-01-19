"Amazing innings, gave us chance to win the game": New Zealand skiller Latham lauds Bracewell's knock

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 18 (ANI): New Zealand captain Tom Latham heaped praise on Michael Bracewell for his amazing knock of 140 runs that gave India a scare in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Wednesday.

"It was an amazing innings (from Bracewell). From 131/6, to come and play an inning like that, for him to put our team in a situation to win the game, it's outstanding. Obviously disappointing that we couldn't get across the line but it was special. When you're chasing and coming at a pressure situation, to give us a chance to win that game was special.," said the New Zealand skipper.

The wicketkeeper-batsman complimented the Indian team for using the cutters in the second innings which made life difficult for the Kiwi batters and said that the partnership between Bracewell and Mitchell Santner was brilliant.

"I think it probably gripped a bit more under lights, India used a lot more cutters into the wicket and it worked. Bracewell batted well and his partnership with Santner was very good to see," stated Latham.

India posted 349/8 in 50 overs. Gill top scored with a knock of 208 runs. Skipper Rohit Sharma (34), Suryakumar Yadav (31) and Hardik Pandya (28) also played some valuable knocks.



All-rounder Daryl Mitchell was the pick of the bowlers for Kiwis with 2/30. Henry Shipley took two wickets, while Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner and Mitchell Santner picked a wicket each.

Chasing 351, Indian bowlers dominated Kiwis initially, reducing them to 131/6, with opener Finn Allen (40) being a notable contributor.

But a seventh-wicket stand between Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner changed everything. The batters thrashed Indian bowlers all over the park. Bracewell scored his second ODI ton, while Santner also scored a half-century.

Mohammed Siraj, after taking early wickets, helped India make a comeback, dismissing Santner for 57 and breaking the 162-run stand. With 20 runs needed in final over, Shardul Thakur dismissed Bracewell for a valiant 140 of 78 balls, consisting of 12 fours and 10 sixes. India won the match by 12 runs and took a series lead of 1-0.

Shubman Gill won the 'Man of the Match' for his double ton.

Brief Scores: India 349/8 (Shubhman Gill 208, Rohit Sharma 34; Daryl Mitchell 2-30) won over New Zealand: 337 (Michael Bracewell 140, Mitchell Santner 57, Mohammed Siraj 4/46). (ANI)

