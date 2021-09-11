Amelia Kerr pulls out from WBBL, to continue focusing on mental health

Wellington [New Zealand], September 11 (ANI): New Zealand leg-spinner Amelia Kerr, has pulled out from the upcoming season of the Women's Big Bash League to continue focusing on mental health. The 20-year-old had last month opted out of New Zealand's current tour of England, and confirmed she was still not ready to make a return to the park.

"I am making really good progress and want to keep that going," Kerr said in a statement. "It's a tough decision as I love representing the Brisbane Heat and can't speak highly enough of the support team and players.

"I will be following the tournament with great interest and cheering the team on from New Zealand."



The all-rounder, who burst onto the international stage at just 16, debuted for the Heat in the 2019-20 WBBL -- where they claimed their second successive title -- then in August last year re-signed on a two-year deal.

Heat coach Ashley Noffke has backed Kerr's decision and said, "We have been in regular contact with Melie, her family and wider support network and fully understand and support the decision she has made," Noffke said.

"She has been honest and brave with her decisions and the Heat will be ready and willing to assist her in the future, whether for a return to playing or simply as part of her Australian circle of friends and teammates who will happily do what is best for her," Noffke added. (ANI)

