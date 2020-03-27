Amid lockdown, Ravindra Jadeja focusing on his strength

New Delhi [India], Mar 27 (ANI): When the whole of the country is under lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is keeping himself busy while practicing his strength.

Taking to Twitter, the all-rounder shared a video and captioned the post: "Running is my strength!! Perfect time to repair my body. #powerrun #speedat24 #staysafestayhome."



In the video, the left-handed batsman can be seen in black sports shorts running on the treadmill at his house.

As the country is combating COVID-19, all the sporting activities are either postponed or stand cancelled. The upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) has also been suspended till April 15. Jadeja is part of the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to impose a 21-day lockdown in the country as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus.

"In view of the current situation, the nationwide total lockdown will be in place for 21 days -- three weeks. It is a kind of a curfew," the Prime Minister had said during his second address to the nation.

"If we are not able to manage the upcoming 21 days (of nationwide complete lockdown), we will be pushed back 21 years," he had added.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases has risen to 724 in India including 640 active cases, 66 cured or discharged people and 17 deaths.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had termed the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

