Amit Shah's son set to be BCCI secretary

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah is set to become the secretary while Anurag Thakur's brother Arun Dhumal will hold the position of treasurer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"Amit Shah's son Jay Shah will be secretary and Anurag Thakur's brother Arun Dhumal is set to become treasurer of the BCCI," a source close to one of the top members of cricket association in BCCI said.

A meeting was conducted last night between the compliant members in Mumbai.

Earlier, a source from one of the Cricket Associations, on condition of anonymity, had said that former cricketer Sourav Ganguly will be the new President of the board. Currently, CK Khanna is the acting BCCI President.

"We have decided that Ganguly will be the new President," the source had said.

Also, Brijesh Patel is set to take over as IPL chairman.

October 14 is the last date to file the nominations for BCCI elections which is scheduled to take place on October 23.

On October 10, it was reported that the BCCI had barred eight state units out of the 38 from attending the Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held here on October 23.

In the AGM meeting, Ganguly will represent the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), while Rajat Sharma and Mohammed Azharuddin will attend as the representatives of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) and Hyderabad Cricket Association, respectively. (ANI)