Amol Muzumdar appointed Mumbai's head coach for 2021-22 season

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI): Domestic cricket stalwart Amol Muzumdar on Tuesday was named coach of the Mumbai cricket team for the 2021-22 cricket season.

The official website of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has listed Muzumdar as the head coach for the 2021-22 cricket season.

Muzumdar registered 11,167 runs in 171 first-class matches in his career with his highest score being 260. He played between 1993 and 2013.



The former right-handed batsman had also served as the South Africa cricket team's interim batting coach for the 2019-20 series against India.

Ramesh Powar was the head coach of Mumbai for the Vijay Hazare Trophy earlier this year but he stepped down from the role after being named as the head coach of the women's cricket team.

Mumbai had won the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy after defeating Uttar Pradesh in the finals. (ANI)

