Amroha: Shami's family celebrates his hat-trick

ANI | Updated: Jun 23, 2019 13:56 IST

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): Indian pacer Mohammad Shami's family celebrated his brilliant performance against Afghanistan here at Amroha on Sunday.
"I'm very happy that he took hat-trick for India, second Indian after Chetan Sharma who took a hat-trick in World Cup. Everybody is happy in the village and I wish that India lift the trophy again," Shami's younger brother Mohammed Kaif said.
India registered an 11 runs victory over Afghanistan in a thriller encounter on Saturday. Shami who bowled the last over of the match clinched four wickets in the game including his final over hat-trick.
The 28-year-old was included in the playing XI as a replacement of Bhuwaneshwar Kumar, who suffered strain in his hamstring in the last match against Pakistan.
"Entire village is celebrating his feat and I wish that he continue this performance in the World Cup," Shami's cousin brother Mohammad Zaid said.
"Shami bhai clinched four wickets in the last game and India won the match, I'm happy with his performance. I hope that he will play well against West Indies and India will win the World Cup," Shami's another brother Mohammad Anas added.
Shami concluded his bowling with 4-40 figures. He bowled the final over of the game and took a hat-trick while giving away only four runs.
India will next play against West Indies on June 27 at Old Trafford in Manchester. (ANI)

