Amy Jones, Sophie Ecclestone attain career-high rankings

Dubai [UAE], Dec 21 (ANI): After giving a match-winning performance in series against Pakistan, opener Amy Jones and spinner Sophie Ecclestone of England achieved their career-high ranking in the latest ICC Women's T20I Player ranking.

Jones has moved 30 places and now currently sits at 12th spot in the ranking with 562 points.

The wicketkeeper-batswoman garnered a total of 179 runs in the T20Iseries against Pakistan and was named 'Player of the Series'.

Ecclestone scalped grabbed six wickets in the T20I series including a haul of three for 21 in the first match.

The 20-year-old has gained three places to finish in the fourth position, becoming the first England bowler to tally more than 700 rating points since Anya Shrubsole in 2016.

Sophie has 727 rating points while her previous best was 703 in January this year.

Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues remained on the fourth spot with 699 points while spinner Radha Yadav retained her second spot.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma lost one place and moved to fifth place in bowlers' ranking. (ANI)

