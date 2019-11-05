Amy Kenealy retires from international cricket

Dublin [Ireland], Nov 4 (ANI): Ireland women's cricketer Amy Kenealy on Monday announced her retirement from international cricket.

The 31-year-old's cricket career with the senior side spanned for 11 years after she made her debut in 2008 against West Indies.

Kenealy termed the decision of stepping away from cricket a 'correct' decision.

"It is with all sorts of mixed emotions I am stepping away from the Ireland Women's international team, but this is the correct decision for me right now," Cricket Ireland's official website quoted Kenealy as saying.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank my teammates, coaches and Cricket Ireland staff for every opportunity that they have given me in this amazing part of my life," she added.

Ireland Women's selector, Miriam Grealey, praised Kenealy for her excellent work ethic and attitude.

"As an 18-year-old Amy was one of the best young bowlers in the country, so I had no hesitation in selecting her. Throughout her career, Amy was a great addition to the squad with an excellent work ethic and attitude," Grealey said.

Performance Director for Cricket Ireland, Richard Holdsworth, said: "To play 72 times for her country is a testament to Amy's skills and abilities as a cricketer, and while we support her in her decision and wish her well, we hope that she maintains a close relationship with cricket and can be a supportive presence as we grow our sport across Ireland." (ANI)

