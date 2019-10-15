New Zealand cricketer Amy Satterthwaite
New Zealand cricketer Amy Satterthwaite

Amy Satterthwaite becomes world-number one ODI batter

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 16:31 IST

Dubai [UAE], Oct 15 (ANI): New Zealand's Amy Satterthwaite on Tuesday became the world number one ODI batter in the latest ICC Women's player rankings.

The 33-year old replaced India cricketer Smriti Mandhana and is now four points ahead of the opener.

South Africa Laura Wolvaardt is another player who gained in the latest rankings update. Wolvaardt, who smashed 131 runs in three ODI games against India, was the mainstay in the Proteas batting line up. The right-handed batter has moved up six places to take the eighth spot in the ODI ranking.

Two South African bowlers who moved up in the ODI rankings are right-arm fast-medium Shabnim Ismail and Marizanne Kapp.

Ismail is at the seventh spot with a move of one place while Kapp moved two places and finished as the fifth-ranked. The 29-year cricketer also moved up six positions to number two in the latest ICC Women's rankings for all-rounders.

India all-rounder Shikha Pandey is at the tenth spot, moving up two places. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 16:29 IST

