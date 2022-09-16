Amy Satterthwaite joins Adelaide Strikers as assistant coach in WBBL

Sydney [Australia], September 16 (ANI): Former New Zealand skipper Amy Satterthwaite has signed with the Adelaide Strikers support staff as their new assistant coach for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League season.

The batting allrounder is a former captain and vice-captain of New Zealand and is one of the world's most experienced and respected players.

Satterthwaite retired from international cricket in May after a stellar 15-year career at the highest level. She is New Zealand's most capped women's ODI player with 145 matches and has more than 6,000 runs and 76 international wickets to her name.

The ICC's Women's ODI Player of the Year of 2017, Satterthwaite memorably struck four consecutive ODI centuries in the summer of 2016-17, the only female player to achieve the feat.

Satterthwaite has been a force in the WBBL since its inception, first with the Hobart Hurricanes and then as captain of the Melbourne Renegades.

She scored almost 1,500 runs and claimed 44 wickets in her WBBL playing career, including a memorable hat-trick for the Hurricanes in WBBL|02. The dynamic allrounder was also voted Player of the Tournament in WBBL|03 in her first season with the Renegades.

The 35-year-old recently represented Manchester Originals in The Hundred but holds a passion for coaching and works in a mentoring role with Canterbury back in native New Zealand.



Satterthwaite said she was excited to join Adelaide's coaching panel for the upcoming WBBL season.

"The WBBL is such a quality competition and one that I have been fortunate to play in over the years. I absolutely loved my time on the field playing with and against some of the best in the world, and I know the standard of the local talent is extremely high," Satterthwaite said in an official statement released by Adelaide Strikers.

"I have always had a great respect for the Adelaide Strikers; they have always been a competitive franchise and the squad looks strong again this season after a brilliant performance last year," she added.

"Hopefully I can bring a fresh perspective to the coaching group and lean on my experience to help the team go that next step this summer," Satterthwaite added.

Strikers Head Coach, Luke Williams said Satterthwaite was a welcome addition to the coaching group.

"Amy has achieved so much throughout her playing career and she brings natural leadership qualities that will be extremely valuable to our team," Williams said.

"She has a great cricket mind, knows this competition better than most and will really be able to connect with our players both on and off the field. We can't wait to welcome her to Adelaide," he added.

The Strikers' Weber WBBL season 8 campaign begins against the Sydney Sixers in Mackay on Saturday, October 15. (ANI)

