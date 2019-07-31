Anderson in, Archer out from England's first Ashes Test squad

London [UK], July 31 (ANI): James Anderson found a spot while Jofra Archer failed to make a cut in England's first Ashes Test squad, skipper Joe Root confirmed on Wednesday.

England will host Australia for five Ashes Tests from August 1 to September 16. The first Test is scheduled to take place at Edgbaston.

Archer, Sam Curran and Olly Stone miss out from the initial 14-man squad selected for the first Test in the five-match series, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) reported.

Last week, Archer received maiden Test call-up on the back of his impressive performance in England's successful ICC Men's Cricket World Cup campaign.

Anderson, who was ruled out of one-off Test against Ireland due to right calf injury, was named in the 14-man squad as he was making good progress and was expected to be fit for the first Test.

Australia are the current Ashes holder, having won the series 4-0 on its home soil during the 2017-18 season.

Following is England's squad for first Ashes Test: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root (c), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson. (ANI)

