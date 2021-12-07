Anderson not carrying any injury, plan is to get him ready for 2nd Ashes Test: ECB

Brisbane [Australia], December 7 (ANI): The England team management on Tuesday issued a clarification saying pacer James Anderson is fully fit and he has just been rested from the upcoming first Ashes Test against Australia.

This clarification came hours after several media reports stated Anderson was ruled out of the first Test due to a calf strain.

"Jimmy is fit to play, and is not carrying an injury. With five Tests in six weeks the plan was to get him ready for the second Test in Adelaide. With the limited build-up we have had so far on the tour, both him and the management didn't want to take the risk of him playing after what had happened in 2019 at Edgbaston, when he broke down on the first morning," stated an ECB statement, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.



"He bowled at full capavity yesterday for just short of an hour and was in a good place physically. He will do the same again today at practice. He will stay with the Test group this week and work with the coaches at the Gabba rather than playing for the Lions," it added.

Cricket Australia (CA) on Monday had confirmed that the fifth men's Ashes Test match will be relocated from Perth Stadium due to COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions.

CA and Western Australian Cricket (WA Cricket) have worked closely and constructively with the Western Australia Government and Perth Stadium over several months, with the shared goals of prioritizing the health and well-being of the WA community, while providing the best possible environment for the players, their families, match officials, staff and broadcast partners.

Discussions about a replacement venue for the fifth Test match are underway. (ANI)

