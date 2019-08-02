England pace bowler Stuart Broad
England pace bowler Stuart Broad

Anderson was 'a bit distraught' after leaving the field: Stuart Broad

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 10:55 IST

Edgbaston [UK], Aug 2 (ANI): England pacer Stuart Broad has revealed that team-mate James Anderson was distraught after leaving the field on the first day of Ashes Test, owing to tightness in his right calf.
"He's a bit distraught. He came and said sorry to the bowlers. He feels like he's let the bowling group down, which of course he hasn't. He's down and he's frustrated," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Broad as saying on Thursday (local time).
Anderson left the field after experiencing tightness in his right calf and he underwent a scan. If the scan shows any signs of tear, then Anderson may end up missing the next Test match.
The 37-year-old pacer, who is the leading wicket-taker in England's Test history, had torn his right calf muscle while playing for Lancashire against Durham at Sedburgh on July 2. The England management at that time was confident of his recovery from the injury.
But on Thursday, he again experienced discomfort during his fourth over of the match at Edgbaston and left the field.
On day one, Australia got off to a horrendous start, but Steven Smith registered his 24th Test ton to enable the side to reach 284 runs. Broad was the leading wicket-taker for England as he scalped five wickets.
England came to bat and they did not lose any wicket, reaching the score of 10/0.
The Three Lions will resume their innings on Friday. (ANI)

