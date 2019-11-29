West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell
West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell

Andre Russell excluded from Windies squad for series against India

ANI | Updated: Nov 29, 2019 08:03 IST

St John's [Antigua and Barbuada], Nov 29 (ANI): All-rounder Andre Russell has been excluded from the West Indies' ODI and T20I squad for the upcoming series against India, Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed on Thursday (local time).
Dwayne Bravo has also been left out of the T20I squad. He had earlier hinted towards coming out of retirement and playing once again for the national team.
Fabien Allen has recovered from his knee injury and as a result, he has found a way to be included in the T20I squad.
West Indies had earlier defeated Afghanistan 3-0 in the ODI series, but the side ended up losing the T20I series 2-1.
"We have three matches in each format, so we wanted to give each squad a chance to compete against India. No disrespect to Afghanistan, but facing India will be a more difficult series, especially in the ODI. Our players really the hang of thing with the 3-0 series win and I believe we will move from strength to strength," West Indies coach Phil Simmons said in an official statement.
"In the T20s this will be another chance for them to play and development, and again no disrespect to Afghanistan, this should be a stronger T20 country and we will look to see how they perform against India," he added.
Opening batsman Chris Gayle had announced that he was taking a break from cricket and this was the reason behind his exclusion from the squad.
Men's T20 World Cup is slated to be played next year and as a result, the side has included youngsters like Brandon King and Hayden Walsh Jr.
"The next World Cup is in Australia (2020) and the one after that is here in India (2021) so there is a lot of preparation to be done for first for Australia, so we have given the players here a chance in this series and we know we have players outside who may be coming in later on as well, so it's good to give those here another opportunity," Simmons said.
West Indies squad for both T20Is and ODIs are as follows:
T20I squad: Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran, Denesh Ramdin, Sherfane Rutherford, Lendl Simmons, Hayden Walsh Jr, Kesrick Williams
ODI squad: Sunil Ambris, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.
India and West Indies are slated to play three T20Is and as many ODIs. The first T20I will be played on December 6 at Hyderabad. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 08:42 IST

Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp inducted into LMA Hall of Fame

London [UK], Nov 29 (ANI): Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola have been inducted into League Manager Association's (LMA) Hall of Fame.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 08:18 IST

Indian football enthusiasts behave like fans from Europe: City...

Leeds [UK], Nov 29 (ANI): After acquiring a major stake in Indian Super League (ISL) side Mumbai City FC, Ferran Soriano, CEO of City Football Club (CFC) said that the Indian football enthusiasts behave like fans from Europe and there is no doubt that the country will become a major football nation in

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 23:55 IST

Rijiju optimistic about India doing well in 2020 Olympics

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju is optimistic about India doing well in the 2020 Olympics as he feels there are many "strong contenders" who have qualified for the mega-event.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 23:22 IST

Kiren Rijiju confers Khel Ratna to Bajrang Punia

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Thursday felicitated wrestler Bajrang Punia with Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna at the Sports Authority of India headquarter here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 23:21 IST

Ambition is to make Mumbai City FC best football club in Asia:...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor on Thursday said that his ambition is to make Mumbai City FC the best football club in Asia.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 22:14 IST

India makes winning start at 13th South Asian Games

Kathmandu [Nepal], Nov 28 (ANI): India on Thursday got off to a winning start at the 13th South Asian Games, which is being held here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 21:47 IST

We are fully prepared to host India's T20I: Mohammad Azharuddin

Hyderabad [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) President Mohammad Azharuddin on Thursday said they are 'fully prepared' to host India's first T20I match against West Indies.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 21:29 IST

HS Prannoy crashes out of Syed Modi International Championship

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Indian shuttler HS Prannoy crashed out of the ongoing Syed Modi International Badminton Championship at Babu Banarasi Das Indore Stadium here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 20:46 IST

Indian junior women's hockey team departs for 3-nation tournament

Bengaluru [India], Nov 28 (ANI): The Indian junior women's hockey team on Thursday departed from here to take part in the three-nation tournament in Canberra, Australia.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 20:24 IST

We were better team in the second half: Wijnaldum after 1-1 draw...

Liverpool [UK], Nov 28 (ANI): Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum feels that his club was a better team in the second half during their clash against Napoli.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 20:19 IST

Dravid disappointed over Indian coaches not getting opportunities in IPL

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Former cricketer Rahul Dravid has expressed his disappointment over Indian coaches not getting opportunities in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 20:10 IST

Guwahati: FIFA delegation inspects Indira Gandhi Stadium for U17...

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): The FIFA delegation along with members of the Local Organising Committee visited the Indira Gandhi Athletic International Stadium, and had a comprehensive look at the stadium and the training facilities here on Thursday.

Read More
iocl