Andre Russell undergoes knee surgery

New Delhi [India], Jun 26 (ANI): West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell who was ruled out from the remainder of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, underwent knee surgery on Wednesday.

Russell posted a picture on Instagram and wrote: "Surgery was a success thanks for the kind words from everyone".



The Jamaican had picked up five wickets in four matches of the ongoing World Cup. The 31-year-old was replaced by batsman Sunil Ambris in the West Indies squad ahead of the match against India at Old Trafford on June 27.

International Cricket Council had confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the World Cup had approved Ambris as a replacement player for Russell.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the World Cup consists of ICC, ETC chairman Geoff Allardice, ICC representative Campbell Jamieson, CWC representative Steve Elworthy, host representative Alan Fordham, and Harsha Bhogle and Kumar Sangakkara, both independent representatives.

Ambris, a top-order batsman, has played six Tests and six ODIs for the West Indies.

West Indies sit at the eighth position in the World Cup standings with three points from six matches. Depending on the results of other teams going in favour of the Caribbean side, three wins are required from their final three matches to remain in contention for a semi-final spot. (ANI)

