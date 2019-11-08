Cricket Ireland logo
Cricket Ireland logo

Andrew Balbirnie appointed as Ireland's Test and ODI captain

ANI | Updated: Nov 08, 2019 17:33 IST

Dublin [Ireland], Nov 8 (ANI): Cricket Ireland on Friday announced that Andrew Balbirnie will lead the team in the Test and One-Day International format of the game.
Balbirnie will be succeeding William Porterfield, who has stepped down from the post. Porterfield, who served the team from 2008, led the team 253 times including captaining the side in two 50-over World Cups and five T20 World Cups.
Porterfield called his tenure as a captain an 'incredible journey' and said he felt it was the right time to step down.
"It has been an incredible journey, and a fantastic honour to have captained my country over the past 11 and a half years. There have been many highs, along with a few lows along the way, but I can honestly say that it has been thoroughly enjoyable. To have been able to lead Ireland out at various World Cups, through to our first Test against Pakistan, and again at Lord's in the summer, have been but a few of these highlights. I feel incredibly lucky and privileged to have done so," Cricket Ireland's official website quoted Porterfield as saying.
"I feel, and in consultation with Cricket Ireland, that now is the right time to hand over that mantle. With the ODI league starting in the summer it will allow Balbo time to get into the swing of things. I feel that the selectors have made a great choice in appointing Balbo and that it has come at a great time for him personally being on top of his game, and with more to come. Having spoken to him, I know how honoured and excited he is to get going. I'm looking forward to helping and supporting Balbo in any way I can, and seeing him lead Ireland forward," he added.
Chairman of National Men's Selectors, Andrew White, said Porterfield has been a remarkable captain.
"William has been a remarkable captain, and we have been fortunate over such a long period to have his skills and experience to draw on. His leadership abilities on the field have been clear for all to see, but what is, and always has been, his greatest quality is his off-field leadership and support that has benefitted numerous coaches and players over a long period of time," he said.
Balbirnie is elated over his appointment as the captain of the Ireland team.
"To be asked to captain my country is an absolute honour and one that I am very excited about as we move into a busy new year. It's a proud moment not just for me but also for my family and everyone who has been there on my cricket journey so far - especially my coaches, teammates and friends at Pembroke Cricket Club," Balbirnie said.
Balbirnie's first match as captain will be on January 7 next year when Ireland will compete against West Indies in an ODI match in Barbados. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 18:07 IST

Wanted to give country another reason to celebrate 75 years of...

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): After winning the bid for hosting the Men's Hockey World Cup in 2023, Hockey India's president Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad on Friday said the country has "another reason to celebrate 75 years of Independence."

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 18:06 IST

Schedule for 13th South Asian Games 2019 announced

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): The schedule for the 13th South Asian Games 2019 was announced on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 17:56 IST

CBSE to observe Fitness Week in November as part of Fit India Movement

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): In an attempt to promote fitness among school children, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be observing Fitness Week in the second and third week of November as a part of Fit India Movement.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 17:48 IST

Ashwin adds value to any team he's part of: Ricky Ponting

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): After acquiring spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020, head coach of Delhi Capitals, Ricky Ponting, on Friday said that the off-spinner adds great value to any team he is a part of.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 17:03 IST

Third T20I: Australia defeat Pakistan by 10 wickets, win series

Burswood [Australia], Nov 8 (ANI): Australia registered a massive 10-wicket victory over Pakistan in the third T20I match here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 16:50 IST

India to host 2023 FIH Hockey Men's World Cup

Lausanne [Switzerland], Nov 8 (ANI): The Executive Board of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Friday announced that India would be hosting the Men's Hockey World Cup in 2023.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 16:04 IST

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer calls Rojo 'top-quality footballer' after...

Leeds [UK], Nov 8 (ANI): Manchester City manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer termed Marcos Rojo a 'top-quality footballer' for his performance against Partizan on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 15:58 IST

Dani Ceballos to miss Leicester City clash due to injury

London [UK], Nov 8 (ANI): Arsenal faced a major blow ahead of their clash against Leicester City as Dani Ceballos is set to miss the match due to a hamstring injury.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 15:55 IST

CGF delegates to meet IOA officials over exclusion of shooting...

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Delegates of Commonwealth Games Federation will be meeting the officials of Indian Olympic Association on November 14 to discuss the exclusion of shooting from the Commonwealth Games, a source within the IOA confirmed on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 14:39 IST

Napier T20I: Dawid Malan guides England to 76-run win over New Zealand

Napier [New Zealand], Nov 8 (ANI): England registered a comfortable 76 runs victory over New Zealand in the fourth T20I match here at the McLean Park on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 14:08 IST

Sachin, Harbhajan wish Brett Lee on his 43rd birthday

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar and spinner Harbhajan Singh on Friday wished former Australian pacer Brett Lee on his 43rd birthday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 14:01 IST

Indebted to get an opportunity to do something for country: Rohit Sharma

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): After becoming the first Indian male cricketer to play 100 T20Is, stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma on Friday said that he is indebted to have the opportunity to do something for the country.

Read More
iocl