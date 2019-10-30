Andrew McDonald appointed Australia's senior assistant coach

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 30 (ANI): Cricket Australia on Wednesday named Andrew McDonald as the senior assistant coach for the men's team.

The 38-year-old has played four Tests, 95 first-class matches, 100 List A games and 93 T20 fixtures during his playing career, which lasted 15 years.

Cricket Australia's Executive General Manager of National Teams Ben Oliver said that they are excited to have McDonald joining them.

"We are excited to have Andrew join the Australian Men's Team. As a player, Andrew was an outstanding all-rounder, tactician and competitor and a popular teammate. And as a coach, he has demonstrated great leadership and enjoyed remarkable success in all formats," Oliver said in a statement.

"We are confident our playing group will grow under Andrew's mentorship. We are also proud that our world-class domestic system is providing a pathway to international coaching ranks," he added.

Australia Men's team's head coach Justin Langer said that Andrew McDonald complements their coaching panel perfectly.

"Andrew complements our coaching panel perfectly. I have no doubt that his all-round knowledge and the man management skills will be a positive addition to our team," said Langer.

"The coaching success Andrew has enjoyed around the world in a relatively short period of time is a testament to his skill, dedication and knowledge of the game," he added.

McDonald's start date with the Cricket Australia will be advised in due course. (ANI)

