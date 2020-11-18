Andrew Tye joins Australia's white-ball squad for series against India

Melbourne [Australia], November 18 (ANI): Cricket Australia on Wednesday announced that pacer Andrew Tye has been brought into the squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against India, in place of Kane Richardson.

India and Australia are slated to lock horns against each other in three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests. The first ODI between India and Australia will be played on November 27.



Richardson has withdrawn from the squad to be with his wife and their newborn son. He informed selectors of his decision yesterday, said Cricket Australia in its statement.



"It was a difficult decision for Kane to make but one which has the complete support of the selectors and the entire playing squad," national selector Trevor Hohns said in an official Cricket Australia release.





"Kane wanted to remain in Adelaide with Nyki and their newborn son. We will always support our players and their families; even more so given the challenging environment we are in. We will miss what he brings to the team but completely understand and support his decision," he added.



Tye was part of Australia's tour of England earlier this year for his closing skills with the ball, in what is considered a like for like replacement for Richardson.



"AJ is incredibly skilled in both forms of the short game. He impressed in the UK with his high work ethic and his positive energy around the squad. He is a great player to be able to call on," said Hohns.



With the South Australian outbreak leading to some Marsh Sheffield Shield players flying into New South Wales yesterday, Cricket Australia clarified that West Australian batsmen D'Arcy Short and Josh Philippe will be training with the squad from next week.



Short flew east with fellow West Australian Cameron Green as a precaution. Short will move on to join his Hobart Hurricanes and Philippe the Sydney Sixers for the start of the Big Bash League. Phillipe is currently in hotel quarantine in Sydney following his return from the Indian Premier League. (ANI)

