Andrew Tye
Andrew Tye

Andrew Tye ruled out of Sri Lanka series due to elbow injury

ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2019 10:58 IST

Dubai [UAE], Oct 26 (ANI): Ahead of the home T20I series against Sri Lanka, Australia suffered a blow as pacer Andrew Tye has been ruled out due to elbow injury.
Tye had injured his right elbow after he could barely take part in Australia's training session at the Adelaide Oval on Friday. His replacement for the series is expected to be named soon. Despite Tye's injury, the hosts still have enough firepower in their fast bowling department with a solid blend of experience and youth in Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Billy Stanlake and Kane Richardson, ICC reported.
The 32-year-old has made his name popular in the shortest format of the game as he is very good with his variations in the death overs.
Meanwhile, skipper Aaron Finch has recovered from the side strain injury and has been cleared to play in first of the three T20Is, which will be played at the Adelaide Oval on October 27.
Sri Lanka will play three-match T20I series against Aussies at Adelaide Oval, Brisbane, and Melbourne respectively. Lankan team recently white-washed Pakistan 3-0 in the T20I series.
Australia T20I squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, David Warner, and Adam Zampa.
Sri Lanka's T20I Squad: Lasith Malinga (c), Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana, and Kasun Rajitha.
Australia will face Sri Lanka in the first T20I on October 27. (ANI)

