Andy Balbirnie feels Ireland need to 'sort' their batting

Southampton [UK], August 2 (ANI): Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie feels they have to "sort" their batting after failing to score big totals in the first two ODIs against England.

Ireland lost the second ODI game of the three-match series by four wickets against England on Saturday. Ireland posted a total of 213 in their 50 overs after opting to bat first and England comfortably chased the target in 32.3 overs.

"It's tricky, for the second time in a row we haven't given them a total to bowl against. It was simply down to the batting. We're going to have to sort it out," ESPNcricinfo quoted Balbirnie as saying.

"I don't think we've played the greatest shots in the world, particularly myself. I can't really put my finger on it, whether it's rustiness or time in the middle, but Curtis doesn't seem to be struggling so maybe it's worth having a chat to him over the next couple of days," he added.

Balbirnie further said they need to find a rhythm in the final ODI as it is going to be played on a different wicket.

"We need to find a bit of rhythm. It's going to be a new wicket for the next ODI, so we're going to have to have a sit-down and an honest chat," Balbirnie said.

The skipper heaped praises on all-rounder Curtis Campher who scored back-to-back half-centuries in his debut series.

"He's batting at No. 7 now but I'm sure he's putting a bit of pressure to go up the order. He looks at home. His tempo was very good. He built nice innings and got us to a respectable total and gave us something to bowl at. He's really impressed all of us on a day-to-day basis," Balbirnie said.

The final and third ODI will be played at The Rose Bowl, Southampton on Tuesday, August 4. England already have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. (ANI)

