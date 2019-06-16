Andy Robertson strives for improvement

Leeds [UK], June 16 (ANI): Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson is satisfied by his performance but is seeking to further improve himself as he feels that there is always a scope for improvement.

"I think I've been good but I can always be better, That's the way I've always worked. I'll never praise myself because I think there's always improvement to be made," the club's official website quoted Robertson as saying.

Robertson had been an important player for Liverpool, who ended up winning the Champions League. Robertson registered 13 assists across Premier League and European competition.

After the conclusion of the season, Robertson is looking forward to the next season where he is hoping to perform even better.

"Even when I have a good game, you can still do things better. I've had a good season but I still have a lot of improvement to make and hopefully I can show that in the following seasons," he said.

Robertson also praised Virgil van Dijk as he said: "He brings everything, in my opinion. He is one of the leaders in the changing room now, he is vocal. He is a lovely person off the pitch. He has been so crucial to what we do. What he brings on and off the pitch is special." (ANI)

