Anil Kumble believes Morgan will impact the way Irish look at cricket

Dubai [UAE], July 30 (ANI): England World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan will be playing in the Euro T20 Slam and former India spinner Anil Kumble feels that Morgan will certainly impact the way Irish look at cricket.

Ireland-born Morgan will be playing for the Dublin Chiefs in the tournament. There will be six teams in the tournament, two each based in Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands.

"The captain of England (Eoin Morgan) who lifted the (ICC Cricket) World Cup is from Ireland and that will certainly impact the way the Irish will look at playing the sport. We know that Ireland now has Test status; Scotland has beaten England recently in an ODI (One-Day International) and the Netherlands have done that as well at a world event," said Kumble.

Kumble is the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket Committee and will be accompanied by fellow former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar, Pakistan's all-rounder Wasim Akram and Australian Dean Jones as advisers for the inaugural ICC-approved tournament.

Kumble is delighted to be a part of the advisory group. "So, it's nice for me to be a part of the advisory group and try to contribute for the good of cricket," he said.

Kumble also feels that it will be an opportunity for the icon players to play in the countries they have not played before.

"In any league, and in any sport, you need icon players to be a part of it; and I'm really glad that some world-class T20 players are taking part in the Euro T20 Slam."

"For the icon players, it will be an opportunity to play in these countries where they probably haven't played before; and for the local talent, it will be wonderful to rub shoulders with world-class players, exchange ideas and learn from them," Kumble said.

The tournament will take place from August 30 to September 22. (ANI)

