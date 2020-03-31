Anil Kumble contributes to PM-CARES funds to 'bowl out' coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble on Tuesday made a contribution to the PM-CARES and Karnataka's Chief Minister relief fund to 'bowl out' coronavirus.

Kumble took to Twitter and wrote: "To bowl out #Covid19India we all need to come together and fight this battle. I have made my humble contributions to #PMCaresFund #PMNRF and #CMReliefFund @PMOIndia @narendramodi @CMofKarnataka @BSYBJP Please do #StaySafeStayHome."

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi created Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund and appealed all the countrymen to show their support for the cause.

Various athletes have come forward to make donations and help the country in its fight against the COVID-19.

The death toll in India due to COVID-19 has risen to 32 and the number of total coronavirus cases reached 1,251 on Monday. There are 1,117 active cases in the country, as per the Union Health Ministry data. (ANI)

