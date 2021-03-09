Anil Kumble, Srinath, Sushma Verma join Koo app

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Former India skipper Anil Kumble, pacer turned ICC match referee Javagal Srinath and women's team wicket-keeper Sushma Verma have become the latest sports personalities to join the Made in India microblogging platform "Koo".

Kumble, Srinath and Sushma along with Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore's son and sharpshooter Manavaditya Rathore have joined the social networking platform to connect with their fans. Wicketkeeper Sushma joined the platform on Tuesday. Responding to the platform, Sushma shared a few pictures with her followers of her visit to the All India Postal Badminton tournament 2020-21 in Dharamshala.

Following this, Sushma shared the first message for the upcoming sportspersons in India and said: "We have incredible talent and I am sure it is going to be good competition. I wish the participants luck for the bright future in sports and hope they turn out to be India's future champions."



Last month, six-time world champion boxer Mary Kom (51kg) became the country's first sportsperson to join the Made in India microblogging platform. Mary Kom, who is also a member of parliament, asked her followers to join on KOO while responding to the application.

In recent days, Koo has been talked about as an Indian alternative to Twitter. Koo is also the winner of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat award'. It lets users send out tweet-like posts in English, Hindi. Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu.

Several political leaders and celebrities, including Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Piyush Goyal, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan, Devegowda, HD Kumaraswamy, Priyank Kharge have also joined Koo.

The app was founded by Bengaluru-based entrepreneurs Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka in March 2020. (ANI)

