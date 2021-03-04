Annabel Sutherland ruled out from Australia squad for NZ series

Melbourne [Australia], March 4 (ANI): Cricket Australia on Thursday confirmed that the all-rounder Annabel Sutherland has been ruled of the upcoming tour of New Zealand and the remainder of the Women's National Cricket League season after suffering a stress reaction in her femur.

Off-spinner Molly Strano has been named as her replacement in the Australian side.



Australian Team Doctor, Philippa Inge said: "Annabel presented with some vague posterior thigh pain following the last round of WNCL matches, with further imaging confirming a stress reaction in her femur."





Shawn Flegler, Cricket Australia's Female High Performance Manager and National Selector said: "It's unfortunate that Annabel has been ruled out of the series, but our medical team were able to identify the issue early which allows her to go away and get herself right with a busy period coming up."



"Molly comes into the squad off the back of strong performances for Victoria in the WNCL, where she's the current leading wicket-taker. We've got plenty of pace-bowling options in the squad, so Molly gives us another spin option should we need it," he added.



Australia will take on New Zealand in three T20Is from March 28, before the coveted Rose Bowl Trophy goes on the line in three ODIs from April 4.

Australia departs on March 13 for New Zealand where players and staff will complete two weeks of managed isolation ahead of the first T20I.

Squad: Meg Lanning (capt), Rachael Haynes, Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Georgia Wareham, Belinda Vakarewa, Tayla Vlaeminck. (ANI)

