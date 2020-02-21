Anwar Ali replaces Umar Akmal in Quetta Gladiators squad

Lahore [Pakistan], Feb 21 (ANI): Anwar Ali will replace Umar Akmal in the Quetta Gladiators' squad for the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) ongoing season following the event's technical committee's approval.

Akmal was suspended by Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) for the breach of its Anti-Corruption Code with immediate effect.

The statement didn't reveal the details behind the suspension, but said Akmal was charged under Article 4.7.1 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code, under which the PCB can "in circumstances where it considers that the integrity of the sport could otherwise be seriously undermined, to Provisionally Suspend the Participant pending the Anti-Corruption Tribunal's determination of whether he/she has committed an offence."

The technical committee is chaired by PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan and it includes Bazid Khan, Marina Iqbal, Sameer Khosa and Dr Sohail Saleem.

The 32-year-old Ali comes in as a silver category player and has turned out for Quetta Gladiators in all previous editions. He has scored 191 runs and taken 23 wickets in 32 PSL matches. (ANI)

