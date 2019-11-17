Apex council will decide on DDCA president, members' resignation, says RP Singh

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Delhi and District Cricket Association's (DDCA) government nominee RP Singh on Saturday said that the apex council will take decision on the resignations of the president and other members.

"As of now, no resignation has been accepted because it has to go to an apex council and they will decide on it. Otherwise, it has to be passed by two-third majority of the apex council. No meeting has been called as of now," Singh told ANI.

DDCA president Rajat Sharma and several other members stepped down from their respective posts earlier today.

They include Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ravikant Chopra, GM cricket operations, Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) members Yashpal Sharma and Sunil Valson, according to DDCA sources.

Singh said that the future action will be taken in the apex council meeting which is yet to be scheduled.

"We will meet and discuss, it is a little too early. Today being Saturday tomorrow being Sunday, we will discuss and see what has to be done on Monday. What are the legal, technical options and how can we work it out," Singh said.

Rajat Sharma earlier said that his resignation from the post will be a warning bell for the stakeholders of the association and hoped that his move will control the loots done in the body.

"If I wouldn't have shown the real side of DDCA then it would have dampened my self-respect. My resignation will be a warning bell. For members, Supreme Court, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), cricketers for whom I have done lots of good work," Sharma told ANI.

While highlighting the corrupt practices taking place in the body, he also urged the stakeholders to take steps that can control the loot which is taking place in the DDCA.

"It will tell them about biases in the selection, the bias in contracts, corruption in tenders, those who joined DDCA for personal gain are active and trying to stifle the honesty. I hope my resignation will be a warning for the stakeholders and they will take the step against those who want to loot the DDCA and will control them," he added. (ANI)

