Appointing Pollard as skipper right decision, but it still is an uphill battle: Brian Lara

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 7 (ANI): Former West Indies skipper Brian Lara feels that appointing Kieron Pollard as the skipper of the side was the right decision, but it still is an uphill battle to form the side ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

He also opined that Pollard should look to form the perfect combination ahead of the T20 World Cup.

"I did not see it as a bad decision to appoint him as the captain. Over a period of time, his representation for West Indies may not be a lot but he has played all around the world in different leagues. He has respect from the opposition. He also has the respect of his teammates and he can move forward," Lara told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

"T20 World Cup is under 12 months and you are looking for the right person to lead the side. He has the experience to do so, it is a good decision but it still will be an uphill battle," he added.

West Indies have won the T20 World Cup twice--2012 and 2016. Lara said that every team is wary of the team from the Caribbean when it comes to the shortest format.

He also said that the time may not necessarily win the series against India, but the side should look to leave the country as a better side.

"West Indies have won the tournament twice and many opponents are scared of the West Indies in the shorter format of the game, but he will have to build the team ahead of the upcoming World Cup. Facing India would not be easy but he must leave here a better team after this tournament, which does not mean winning necessarily," Lara said.

West Indies lost the first T20I against India on Friday by six wickets. The side failed to defend the score of 207 as Virat Kohli played a match-winning knock of 94 runs.

Both sides will now face each other in the second T20I on Sunday, December 8. (ANI)

