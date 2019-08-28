Australia batsman Steve Smith
Australia batsman Steve Smith

Archer hasn't actually got me out: Steve Smith

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 15:47 IST

Dubai [UAE], Aug 28 (ANI): Australia batsman Steve Smith has said the England pacer Jofra Archer has not dismissed him and he is not going to change his game.
"I'm not really going to change anything. There's been a bit of talk that he's got the wood over me, but he hasn't actually got me out," ICC quoted Smith as saying.
Smith was hit on the back of his neck by a bouncer bowled by Archer in the second Ashes Test match. Smith was ruled out of the second innings of the match and then missed the third Ashes Test due to delayed concussion.
"He hit me on the head on a wicket that was a bit up and down at Lord's. All the other bowlers have had more success against me, I daresay. I've faced them a bit more, but they've all got me out a lot more. I'm pretty comfortable with that. Now it's just about getting out there and playing the game," Smith said.
Australia had a lead in the series as they won the first Ashes Test match but Ben Stokes' brilliant performance in the third Ashes Test handed England a one-wicket victory. The second match had ended in a draw.
Smith praised Stokes saying that the 28-year-old turned the series on its head.
"He completely turned the series on its head. You could just see the passion that he showed and the fight. He never gave up," he said.
"You look at him, and I really admire this about him, when he scored a hundred he didn't even celebrate, didn't care. He had one thing on his mind and that was getting England over the line," he added.
The fourth Ashes Test match will commence from September 4. (ANI)

