Archer Shivangini Gohain shifted to ICU after medical procedure, arrow damaged vital body organs

New Delhi [India], Jan 10 (ANI): Shivangini Gohain, the 12-year-old archer from Dibrugarh who met with an accident while practicing for Khelo India event in Guwahati, was on Friday shifted to the ICU after a medical procedure at AIIMS's Trauma Centre.

The archer had injured her shoulder bone after an arrow pierced her neck.

According to doctors, the arrow accidentally went inside the body damaging the shoulder bone, part of the neck, spinal cord and left lung.

Dr. Deepak Gupta, professor of Pediatric neurosurgery at AIIMS told ANI, "Now the patient is fine. We had planned the surgery in a very unique way. Last whole night, our team was doing the planning and plotting to conduct this complex surgery. About 15 cm part of the arrow was inside the body which has entered through shoulder bone and affected neck, spinal cord and left lung".

"We started the surgery in the morning at 6 am which lasted for three and a half hours. We have successfully removed the arrow. The patient is stable now and shifted to ICU for observation," he added

Dr. Gupta also revealed about the delicate nature of the procedure and said there was no room for error.

"It was touching vertebral artery which supplies blood to the brain stem. The arrow was 0.5 cm in front of the spinal cord and the child could have become quadriplegic if someone tried to pull it out," Gupta said.

On Thursday, Gohainn was airlifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre from Guwahati when the incident took place during a regular training session at Chabua in upper Assam's Dibrugarh district.

The Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) is all set to commence from January 10-22 in Guwahati, Assam.

The national sports event will witness multidisciplinary games to be played below the 17 years age and 21 years age categories respectively. (ANI)