Archer, Woakes ahead of me in pecking order: England's Mark Wood

Dubai [UAE], Jan 12 (ANI): England fast bowler Mark Wood believes that both Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes are ahead of him when it comes to team selection for the upcoming third Test against South Africa.

Wood was England's second-highest wicket-taker at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 after picking up 18 wickets from ten matches.

"I will be putting my name in the hat for this next game. It will be up to the management whether I've bowled enough and am ready to go. But if they were to look at my style of bowling and think it could be beneficial then my name is in the hat," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Wood as saying.

"If I am honest I think Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes are ahead of me in the pecking order. But I would love to think this is my period of time, where I have got through those hard times, and now I can kick on," he added.

Wood also indicated that his style of bowling would suit England for the fourth Test at Johannesburg.

"I have heard the fourth Test in Johannesburg might suit me better because the ground is at altitude and the pitch is bouncier. Confidence is a massive thing. I know I can do it now," Wood said.

Currently, the series between England and South Africa is levelled at 1-1.

Both sides will take on each other in the third Test at Port Elizabeth from January 16. (ANI)

