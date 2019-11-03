Indian fans ahead of T20I match between India and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley stadium.
Indian fans ahead of T20I match between India and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley stadium.

Ardent cricket fans defy air pollution to watch India-Bangladesh clash at Arun Jaitley stadium

ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 19:49 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): The ardent cricket fans have defied the power of air pollution. Consequences of poor quality of air can't match the craze they have for the T20I match between India and Bangladesh! Hence, they have thronged Arun Jaitley Cricket stadium here in large numbers to watch the match.
"Pollution is a problem for Delhi but what I feel is that it will not match the craze the fans have for this cricket match. So, we are interested and very much excited to enjoy the match," a fan told ANI on Sunday.
"Ultimately, we are responsible for this because we are using vehicles and contributing to this pollution. Both government and citizens should work to get rid of this pollution," he added.
"There is so much craze for cricket in India that despite pollution people have come in large numbers to watch this match. And the Delhi government should take notice of this," said another cricket fan.
Another fan raised his concern, saying that during the match there will be worries about health in his mind.
"We won't be able to enjoy that much. There will be concerns in mind. Family members have also asked not to go out for so long. But there is cricket fever and I want to watch the match. I was worried that the match might get cancelled," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 20:39 IST

Rashid Khan is world-class bowler: Kieron Pollard

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Ahead of the first ODI of three-match series against Afghanistan, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard on Sunday hailed the spin bowling attack of the home side and called Rashid Khan a 'world-class bowler'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 20:35 IST

Sharma becomes highest run-getter in T20I, surpasses Kohli's record

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Rohit Sharma on Sunday surpassed Virat Kohli's record to become the highest run-getter in the T20I format of the game.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 18:56 IST

Delhi T20I: Bangladesh won the toss, elect to bowl against India

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl in the first T20I of the three-match series against India here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 18:39 IST

ICC names Asad Vala as captain of T20 World Cup Qualifier team

Dubai [UAE], Nov 3 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named Papua New Guinea's (PNG) Asad Vala as the caption of the T20 World Cup Qualifier team of the tournament on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 18:19 IST

We can't score five goals every day: Zidane after goalless draw...

Leeds [UK], Nov 3 (ANI): After witnessing a goalless draw against Real Betis in La Liga, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has said that they cannot score five goals every day.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 17:54 IST

My dad will be very surprised, Andy Robertson after scoring a header

Liverpool [UK], Nov 3 (ANI): Liverpool's Andy Robertson is elated over scoring a header during a clash against Aston Villa saying that his father will be 'very surprised'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 17:49 IST

India-Bangladesh clash: There are risks due to pollution but...

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Despite high levels of pollution surrounding the national capital, the passionate fans of cricket want the match between India and Bangladesh to take place, though they agree to the fact that there is a risk for both players and the spectators.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 16:58 IST

Vietnam defeat India in first international friendly match

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Hosts Vietnam got off to a 3-0 win against Indian women's team in the first of the two FIFA international friendly matches at the VYFTC Ground in Hanoi on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 16:50 IST

India U19 stars Prabhsukhan, Jitendra hail Arrows

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming AFC U19 Qualifiers, Indian U19 players Prabhsukhan Singh Gill and Jitendra Singh hailed their stint in the I-League club Arrows.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 14:50 IST

PM Modi congratulates South African team for winning Rugby World Cup

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the South African team for winning the Rugby World Cup on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 14:25 IST

Delhi T20I: 'Match between India and Bangladesh not called off yet'

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Despite a thick blanket of smog shrouding the national capital, the T20I match between India and Bangladesh slated to be played later today at the Arun Jaitley Stadium has not been called off yet, sources in the BCCI said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 14:02 IST

Amid low visibility, toxic air quality, India-B'desh gear up to...

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): As India and Bangladesh are set to lock horns in the first T20I of the three-match series, the national capital continues to gasp for breath as air quality in Delhi and adjoining areas continued to dip on Sunday.

Read More
iocl